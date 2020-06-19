Tinder rape attempt: Fresno County man re-arrested for sex crimes 4 days after being released

A Fresno County man who was arrested days ago for trying to kidnap and rape a woman he met on the dating app Tinder has been re-arrested after other victims came forward.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Fabian Ornelas of Salinas faces additional charges related to sexual assault after several victims contacted detectives.Ornelas was last arrested on Saturday, June 13, after he allegedly contacted a woman on Tinder under the name 'Dominick' and later forced himself on her.The victim managed to break free and then call for help.Ornelas was released the next day from jail after he posted his $240,000 bail.He is now being held in the Fresno County Jail with a $740,000 bail.The sheriff's office says Tinder cooperated with law enforcement and removed Ornelas' profile immediately.Detectives are urging anyone who may have additional information about Ornelas to contact Sergeant Chad Stokes at (559) 600-8144.