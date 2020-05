FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County home was turned to ash after early morning fire.The fire started just after 1:00 a.m. at a vacant home on Road 128 and Avenue 168 in Tipton.Crews arrived to find large flames engulfing the home, and power lines were knocked to the ground.No one was in the house at the time of the fire. No firefighters were hurt as they put out the blaze.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.