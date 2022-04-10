fatal crash

2-year-old boy killed in car crash at Lost Lake in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol says the toddler's parents were loading their car and did not realize he was on the roadway.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 2-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car at Lost Lake in Fresno County on Saturday evening.

The crash happened just before 6:45 pm at the south end of the park.

The California Highway Patrol says the toddler's parents, along with other family members, were loading their car and thought the little boy was inside it, not realizing he was on the roadway.

That's when the child was hit by the tire of a Chevy Silverado traveling on the road.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Silverado, a man in his forties, called 911 immediately and stayed at the scene.

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The CHP says it has completed its investigation into the incident and the driver will not face any charges.

