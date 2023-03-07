After 50 year career 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer Jerry Bruckheimer receives first Oscar nomination

'We got recognized for a terrific film and thanks to Tom Cruise, I'm here.' Veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer thrilled with his first Oscar nomination for 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

HOLLYWOOD -- Jerry Bruckheimer's career in show business goes back some 50 years. But what's happened this past year has been especially satisfying for this Hollywood veteran.

Bruckheimer is one of the most successful producers in Hollywood, having made dozens of hit movies including the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Beverly Hills Cop" franchises. In addition, he made "Black Hawk Down," "Crimson Tide," "American Gigolo" and "Flashdance."

After all this time, and with all his success, it is the sequel to a 1986 film he produced that is bringing him to the Oscars as a first-time nominee. "Top Gun: Maverick" has left Bruckheimer flying high. He and fellow producers, including Tom Cruise, are nominated in the best picture category for the blockbuster film.

"It was so great to be there and be a part of it after 50 years of doing this and 50 movies. We got recognized for a terrific film and thanks to Tom Cruise, I'm here," said Bruckheimer.

The mega-producer said he was especially touched to see how those closest to him felt after this nomination.

"They were thrilled, thrilled for me, because I've been doing it for so long and haven't had the accolades from my peers," said Bruckheimer. "So I finally got that which is ... kind of a completion for making movies for all these years."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is credited with bringing moviegoers back to the box office after it took such a big hit due to the pandemic. When it comes to what he does, Bruckheimer always keeps one thing in mind:

"Just keep entertaining audiences," said Bruckheimer. "That's it. That's what I love to do."