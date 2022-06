FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of cyclists are taking action to help bring light to mental health issues and to raise support for anyone suffering from addiction issues.The group is riding a total of 600 miles starting from San Jose and going all the way to Oceanside.They stopped in Fresno Saturday night, 153 miles into the journey, and took off from Mental Health Systems near Clinton and Marks in west central Fresno.Organizers say it's important for events like this to raise awareness for addiction and the toll it takes on one's mental health.The group rode through Tulare last weekend, and should make it to Oceanside by next Sunday.