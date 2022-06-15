Housing Watch

Housing Watch: New apartment complex opens in Fresno's Tower District

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new mural lets you know you have arrived at "The District," a new complex featuring 18 one-bedroom apartments.

When work started on the project a year ago, a waiting list quickly formed because people kept stopping by to ask when the units would be ready.

"We got a lot of inquiries at the time," says Granville Homes CEO Darius Assemi. "We knew there was a pent-up demand. I wish we had built up more units on that property but we wanted to make sure everybody had a detached garage."

Assemi says the location of the complex made it very attractive to many people who either work downtown or visit this area to grab a bite or enjoy a night out with friends.

"Right on the eastern edge of the Tower District," he said. "Walking distance to a lot of fantastic amenities in the Tower District and of course, close to Fresno City College as well."

The smallest units measure 762 square feet and start at $1650 a month They include stainless steel appliances.

When the apartments first became available a few weeks ago, they didn't last long.

"It filled up pretty quickly," Assemi said. "Within a week, all 18 units were leased out."

The complex is being prepared for its grand opening celebration.

Assemi says this is the first new multi-unit project to be built in the Tower District in over a decade.
