community

Protesters line sidewalk outside Tower Theatre as sale dispute continues

Dozens filled the street over the weekend to peacefully protest the Tower Theatre's pending sale to Adventure Church.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens filled the street over the weekend to peacefully protest the Tower Theatre's pending sale to Adventure Church.

Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee put on the event on Sunday at the corners near Wishon and Olive Avenues.

The group has been protesting in front of the theater every Sunday for several weeks to stop the sale of the landmark. They say the potential re-zoning of the building and surround blocks would threaten small businesses in the district.

RELATED: Sequoia Brewing Company to take legal action in Tower Theatre dispute

"What we are against is losing something precious to our neighborhood. This is not just a building. It is an icon," said Alicia Rodriguez, demonstration organizer. "This represents a district that is LGBTQ friendly. It's one of the only safe spaces we have, and taking that away can affect local businesses."

A group of counter protesters in support of the sale to Adventure Church also stood outside the theater on Sunday.

The peaceful protest comes after a lawsuit was filed Friday by the Sequoia Brewing Company owners to throw a hurdle in front of the sale.

The owners said their lease agreement with the theater's owners gives them the right to buy their property if it's up for sale.

RELATED: Fresno native Audra McDonald tweets support for Tower Theatre amid ongoing controversy

The lawsuit was set in motion after celebrities Sarah Silverman and Audra McDonald spoke out on social media to support the Save the Tower Theatre group's wishes.

A GoFundMe that started last week will pay for the legal challenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno tower districtprotestsocietyfresnotheatercommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
Woodworker's patriotic passion, making flags that are works of art
How our families celebrate Lunar New Year
Shipping containers repurposed for outdoor dining
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Despite Valentine's Day boost, restaurants still face long road to recovery
Man wanted for manslaughter leads deputies on chase in Fresno
43-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
Inmate escapes from Satellite Prison Camp in Mendota
Local school districts using program to inform students of teenager dating violence
CA vaccine list could benefit those with underlying conditions
Fresno man arrested for double shooting inside San Francisco hotel
Show More
Fresno State women's lacrosse players file lawsuit against university
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
Conway gives dramatic debut on 'American Idol' season premiere
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine' photo
Dick Sheppard, longtime Sanger journalist, dies at 84
More TOP STORIES News