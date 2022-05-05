Society

Tower Theatre owners ask judge to throw out Adventure Church lawsuit, force church to pay legal fees

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Adventure Church vows to continue fight for Tower Theatre ownership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owners of the Tower Theatre are going on the offensive against Adventure Church, essentially asking a judge to throw out the church's lawsuit and to force the church to pay their legal fees.

Adventure had sued Tower Theatre Productions for breach of contract for not completing the sale of the historic theater to the church, as agreed in September 2020.

The city of Fresno has since reached an agreement to buy the property.

RELATED: City of Fresno poised to buy Tower Theatre

Its attorneys believe the original sales agreement between Adventure and the theater's owners expired at the end of March 2021.

This latest court filing includes a series of emails showing an attorney for the theater's owners repeatedly told representatives from the church that the deal would never happen, mostly because it included the Sequoia Brewing portion of the property.

Sequoia sued to stop the sale and won because their lease agreement included a right of first refusal, allowing them to buy their portion of the property before the theater property was sold to anyone else.

The lawyer asked a representative from Adventure to cancel escrow since they never completed the deal by the final deadline of March 31.

Emails after March 31 all contemplated a new deal.

Adventure's pastor and realtor have said their escrow is still open and they point out that even after March 31, one of the theater's owners, Laurence Abbate, was still saying he thought the deal was active.

RELATED: Adventure Church vows to continue fight for Tower Theatre ownership

Along with their attorney, David Emerzian, they have claimed the city of Fresno opened itself up to millions of dollars in potential liability because the city's sales agreement calls on the city to indemnify Tower Theatre Productions, assuming legal responsibility for issues regarding the sale.

Representatives for the church have not yet responded to request for comment from Action News.

Now, the theater's owners have filed an anti-SLAPP motion, calling the lawsuit strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP). They're asking a judge to force Adventure to pay their related legal fees.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnolawsuitproperty dispute
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man sentenced to life in prison for brutal 2018 murder of roommate
Fresno County deputies searching for missing at-risk 14-year-old girl
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
CHP: Man driving semi-truck with palm trees crashes in Merced County
Man accused of lewd acts with child arrested after stand-off
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Madera County, CHP says
New affordable housing complex opens in downtown Fresno
Show More
Potential impact on reproductive care if Roe vs. Wade ends
Police investigating 2 shootings possibly connected in downtown Fresno
Some Fresno street vendors given cameras ahead of Mother's Day weekend
Police ID arson suspect accused of setting fire that killed 2 kids
Father of 3 identified as 1 of 3 killed in crash in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News