CHP escorting traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, SR 58 still closed as stuck drivers rescued

GRAPEVINE: I-5 is now OPEN with CHP escorting traffic over the pass. Please drive carefully and follow the lead CHP vehicle at a safe speed and distance. pic.twitter.com/D7OQi8xhji— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 27, 2019
Caltrans crews are also rescuing cars stuck on Highway 58 over Tehachapi. Cars were trapped on the roadway for hours when icy conditions forced a second closure Thursday night.
Crews say Highway 58 will remain closed to traffic and do not have an estimated time of reopening for the highway.
STATE ROUTE 58 UPDATE: Caltrans crews will begin escorting vehicles over SR 58 in the westbound direction shortly. Speed and the number of vehicles escorted at a time will be limited.— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 27, 2019
We are in contact with the CHP about escorting traffic heading east and will update this thread as soon as we have concrete information.— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 27, 2019
Just got off the phone with CHP. Traffic stuck on the 58 will soon be escorted off the pass in the eastbound direction. Again, speeds will be limited.— Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) December 27, 2019
Travelers driving home from the Christmas holiday were left stuck on either side of the mountains after the highway closure. Some drivers were forced to take Highway 101 to get between Southern California and the Central Valley.
"What we're telling people right now is if you're going to Disneyland you need a ticket, if you go to the beach you need sunscreen and if you're going to the mountains you will need chains," said Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga.
It's the second big storm of the season for the region, and the last one was also on a holiday.
Last month's Thanksgiving storm brought the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years. It closed roads throughout California and knocked out power to thousands of customers.
