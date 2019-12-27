Traffic

I-5 at Grapevine remains closed, Highway 58 closed again due to snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It has been announced that Highway 58 to Tehachapi is closed once again after numerous spinouts due to black ice. It is currently unknown when it will reopen.



Interstate 5 over the Grapevine remains closed after CHP officers shut down the highway Wednesday night due to heavy snowfall, leaving vehicles trapped in the snow.



Officials have not released an estimated time of reopening the highway. Caltrans crews recommend anyone traveling to Southern California to take Highway 101.

"What we're telling people right now is if you're going to Disneyland you need a ticket, if you go to the beach you need sunscreen and if you're going to the mountains you will need chains," said Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga.



It's the second big storm of the season for the region - and the last one was also on a holiday.

Last month's Thanksgiving storm dropped nearly four feet of snow on the Big Bear area - the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years.

It closed roads throughout the region and knocked out power to thousands of customers. The snow and wind were so strong even the ski resorts closed.

Stay with Action News for updates on the closure. You can also check traffic on our Traffic Tracker.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresnoi 5trafficcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig driver found dead on 5 Freeway through Grapevine
Central California Blood Center joins new partnership
Arrest made after woman set fire to Merced apartment complex
Bri Mellon and 49ers insider David Lombardi break down Niners at Seahawks round 2
Massive brawl breaks out at mall on Christmas Eve
Officer given stuffed toy replica of K-9 dog after passing in early December
Firefighters shocked after woman's refrigerator somehow becomes a bomb
Show More
Hmong New Year sees increased security after recent shootings
United's third-party app delivers couple's bags, missing items
Police officers give fallen officer's son special Christmas gift
Busiest days for returns are historically December 26 and 27
Mom gets Christmas wish as military son returns home in Santa costume
More TOP STORIES News