I-5 at Grapevine remains closed, Highway 58 closed again due to snow

Grapevine/Tehachapi: I-5 Grapevine remains CLOSED from 3 mi north of the Jct of SR 126 /at Parker Rd/ to 5 mi south of the Jct of SR 99 /at Grapevine Rd. State Route 58 remains CLOSED from 4.1 mi east of Edison at Towerline Rd to 1 mi west of Mojave. No estimated time of opening pic.twitter.com/RkdBS7NYSd