NB Highway 99 in Madera to be shut down for several hours after major crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The northbound lane of State Route 99 in Madera has closed after a major crash involving a big rig Monday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol officers responded to crash just south of the Fresno River.
Officers are diverting traffic at Gateway Drive through the city to lead drivers back onto the highway.
Further details regarding the cause of the crash or the people involved were not immediately available.
Authorities are working to extricate the driver of the big rig, but his condition has not been released.
Caltrans crews are headed to the scene. Officials say the highway will remain closed for at least three hours.
The southbound lane is moving as normal, officials say.
This is a developing story.
