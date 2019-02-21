FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --UPDATE: Interstate 5 is now open from both sides, but traffic is moving slowly because CHP is having to escort folks through.
We are now escorting northbound and southbound traffic over the Grapevine at 25 mph. pic.twitter.com/Nm4uM7fye9— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 21, 2019
Interstate 5 is now shut down over the Grapevine due to snow, according to the California Highway Patrol.
We are holding all traffic so Caltrans can clear the roadways quickly. pic.twitter.com/ZPhnWrgYJb— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 21, 2019
I-5 and Grapevine is now officially shutdown until further notice. #Grapevine #CHP #snow #District6 #OperationSnowflake pic.twitter.com/Dy0OZN8t2M— CHP Central Division (@CHPCentralDiv) February 21, 2019
GRAPEVINE: I-5 is now CLOSED in both directions due to snow accumulation. The north end of the closure is at Grapevine Road. The southern end of the closure is at Parker Road in Castaic. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/YPjjjuoW7N— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 21, 2019
The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Weather Advisory for the Kern County Mountains until 10 p.m.
It says snow accumulations could reach up to 4".
