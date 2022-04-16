42-year-old man hit, killed by train in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after being hit by a train in Tulare on Friday evening.The crash happened on the railroad tracks south of the Bardsley Avenue overpass just after 7 pm.The victim has been identified as a 42-year-old Tulare man.Train engineers told Tulare police they saw the victim sitting on the railroad tracks, and pressed the air horn to alert him.After the horn was pressed multiple times, they say the man finally stood up and tried to walk off the tracks but was hit by the train.If you have information about the incident, please contact the Tulare Police Department's non-emergency line.