42-year-old man hit, killed by train in Tulare

The crash happened on the railroad tracks south of the Bardsley Avenue overpass just after 7 pm.
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after being hit by a train in Tulare on Friday evening.

The crash happened on the railroad tracks south of the Bardsley Avenue overpass just after 7 pm.

The victim has been identified as a 42-year-old Tulare man.

Train engineers told Tulare police they saw the victim sitting on the railroad tracks, and pressed the air horn to alert him.

After the horn was pressed multiple times, they say the man finally stood up and tried to walk off the tracks but was hit by the train.

If you have information about the incident, please contact the Tulare Police Department's non-emergency line.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularetrain crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
10-yr-old Fresno girl loved to dance before stray bullet hit her legs
43 arrested, 2 mass shootings stopped during gang takedown operation
Man accused of at least 5 sexual assaults in Fresno
World's largest bounce house coming to Fresno this weekend
Some Valley parents celebrate school vaccine mandate delay
Families walk through Fresno neighborhood, singing and praying
Farmworker killed in rollover crash in Fresno County
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows gun attack against ex-Fresno council member
Hundreds of partiers trespass on northwest Fresno home
Tulare County family mourning 6-year-old boy killed in car crash
Authorities searching for missing at-risk Fresno man
Atwater prison employee arrested for allegedly kidnapping boy
More TOP STORIES News