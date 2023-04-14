WATCH LIVE

10-year-old boy hospitalized after being found unconscious at Merced trampoline park

Friday, April 14, 2023 10:27PM

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was found unconscious inside a trampoline park in Merced on Thursday night.

Merced police say the child was found unresponsive around 5 pm at the Rockin' Jump near Main and T streets.

Officials say witnesses saw the boy with other children before he suffered what was described as a 'severe medical issue.'

Bystanders began performing CPR on the boy until first responders could arrive and take over.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives are working to figure out what caused the boy's injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Edwin Arias at (209) 388-7826.

