Man shot and killed in Tranquillity, homicide investigation launched

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating its sixth homicide this year.It happened just before 2 pm Wednesday afternoon in Tranquillity.Someone called 911 reporting shots had been fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s had been shot to death in a trailer near James Road and Lincoln Avenue.The sheriff's office is calling this a homicide, but it has not been determined if anyone will be charged with murder or even if the man shot should be considered a victim."Right now, we can't say 100% that the person who died is the victim. There's always a chance that somebody here was defending themselves," said Tony Botti with the sheriff's office.Botti said there were several people on the property at the time of the shooting. All of them were detained for questioning.Investigators used a drone to help them take photos of the scene, something Botti said can help in cases like this."We can put this thing basically on a timer and send it out, let it do its thing, capture everything we need and then put that back into our system. And we've created a nice case file," said Botti.The investigation on the ground was extensive and lasted for several hours.Once all the detained people are questioned, the sheriff's office will release more information.