trash

Kings County non-profit needs help cleaning up illegally dumped trash

Furniture was piled high on trailer and dumpsters were filled to the brim during a recent cleanup.
By
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The outskirts of Stratford in Kings County have been transformed into a dump.

Trash has been piling up there for years, but co-founder of Reestablishing Stratford, Robert Isquierdo, says lately it's gotten a whole lot worse.

Isquierdo believes some people are dumping out of convenience, but it's also a sign of the times.

"People are trying to hang on to their money, because they don't know what is happening tomorrow, and I think that might be another reason why we're getting even more dumping now," Isquierdo says.

In the North Valley town of Los Banos, farmer Cannon Michael woke up to an immense amount of trash littered across his orchard Monday morning.

"It is so disrespectful that it is hard to understand that people would be willing to do that, especially at this time when there is a lot of pressure on farmers," says Michael.

Michael often experiences illegal dumping on his farm and says the problem grows during times of financial crisis.

"Also unwanted pets show up quite a bit," he says.

It's up to his farmers to clean the mess and in Stratford, Isquierdo's non-profit has taken it upon themselves.

Furniture was piled high on trailer and dumpsters were filled to the brim during a recent cleanup.

"We took a roll-out trailer, a local farmer let us use his backhoe, and we removed 12,000 pounds in one day," Isquierdo says.

Just a couple days later, trash started piling up once more.

Isquierdo is now asking the Valley for help.

He hopes donors can help his non-profit financially so they can keep their home clean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countylos banosstratfordkings countytrashdumping
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRASH
Visitors flock to Bass Lake, leave mounds of trash behind
Viral facebook group challenges people to take out the trash in hilarious outfits to cheer neighbors up during COVID-19 lockdown
Needles, medical waste wash up at Venice Beach
Trash cans pile up in Visalia, city doesn't know what to do with them
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 outbreak at Avenal State Prison, 25 inmates and 7 staff members infected
Central California coronavirus cases
Burglars strike beloved Tower District restaurant during COVID-19 closure
State threatens to pull millions of dollars in COVID-19 funding from Tulare County
Thieves steal truck that belonged to late Porterville fire captain
Parents wait for news on summer school as jobs hang in balance
Not all students will return to class when California schools reopen, officials say
Show More
Fresno County mask confusion: supervisors to amend order to say people "should" wear face masks
Kings County approved by state for further reopening of businesses
Madera County approved by state for further reopening of businesses
Woman's body found in Fresno Co., homicide detectives investigating
Reopening California: What 'phase' is my county in?
More TOP STORIES News