California HSR Authority issues report on route in Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California High Speed Rail authority issued a new report on a route in the Central Valley.
The document is regarding the environment impact the project could have on the section from Merced to Fresno.
The rail authority is making the document public for the next 45 days - to allow for public comment which started on Friday and goes through October 28.
You can find the full document here.
Comments can be submitted online, in the mail or in person.
A public hearing is also scheduled for October 1 in Chowchilla.
