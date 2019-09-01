CHP officers out in full force for Labor Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Millions of people are hitting the roads this weekend traveling to see family and friends and enjoy what most people call the unofficial end of summer.But the California Highway Patrol wants to make sure you get where you're going safely."We are going to have all our available officers on patrol looking for those people who are causing the most dangers out on the roadways whether it be DUI, impaired driving, reckless driving, distracted driving," said CHP officer Mark Salas.Last year during Labor Day weekend, 36 people were killed and over 1,000 drivers arrested for DUI statewide.Salas says driving under the influence does not just mean alcohol it includes drugs.He urges drivers to call 911 if you see someone who might be driving under the influence."Zero excuses for impaired driving. We have so many different avenues such as ride-sharing programs, Uber, the Lyfts, phone a friend, get a taxi, call a tow truck. We don't want you on the roadways," he said.Besides worrying about DUI drivers, there are also more people on the road than a typical summer weekend. So don't forget to pack your patience."With holiday traffic, our patience runs low. We have a lot of traffic, we have to be where we got to be to our destination," Salas said. "So we are reminding you to just calm down, slow down because we do get these slow-speed accidents out there."The CHP is reminding all drivers to not drive under the influence, avoid distractions behind the wheel and to always wear your seat belt.