Travel

Landmarks renamed: dispute over Yosemite trademarks resolved

By and KFSN Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many of the landmarks around Yosemite National Park will soon get their historic names back.

That means we will no longer have to call the Ahwahnee Hotel, the Majestic Yosemite Hotel. Also to be renamed are Curry Village, Wawona Hotel, Yosemite Lodge and Badger Pass Ski Area.

The National Park Service announced Monday that a settlement had been reached with Delaware North, the former concession operator at Yosemite.

When the National Park Service announced in 2015 that it had chosen Aramark to operate facilities at the park, Delaware North announced that it owned the trademarks to the names of many of the iconic facilities at Yosemite and demanded payment from Aramark.

This settlement allows Aramark to use the historical names and requires that the trademarks return to the National Park Service upon the expiration or termination of Aramark's contract.

The settlement does include a payment to Delaware North from Aramark, but the amount has not been disclosed.

National Park Service officials say that the schedule to change the names has not yet been determined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemite
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News