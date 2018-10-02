Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe

California State Parks have a new historic trail that takes a unique look at Lake Tahoe's past.The only thing is you'll have to dive underwater to get to it!Emerald Bay State Park now offers scuba divers and snorkelers access to four locations.There, visitors can explore the resting place for many boats, launches, and barges used during the 1920's and 30's.The vessels were intentionally sunk in the 50's when they outlived their usefulness.Each spot has markers explaining the history of the vessel, what it is, and how it was used."Now they know where to go, they have GPS locations so they can go specifically to those sites and look at the different range of boats that are out there, sunken in the waters," Leslie Hartzell of California State Parks said.The trail is up to 60 feet under the surface.State Parks recommend that explorers go there with a diving buddy.