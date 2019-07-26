public transportation

Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno will extend the service hours of several bus routes on weekends, starting in November.

Caltrans on Thursday awarded the city $1.1 million to expand its public transportation system.

That money will cover the operating costs of the extended hours.

Right now, service on five bus routes end at 8 p.m. on Saturdays but that will be extended to midnight later this year.
