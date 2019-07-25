Caltrans awards Fresno $1.1 million to expand public transport system

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno has been awarded $1.1 million to expand its public transport system.
The award, from Caltrans, will help the Fresno Department of Transportation (FAX) improve the frequency and reach of its systems on weeknights and weekends.
The award is part of an effort by Caltrans to increase funding for local bus and train systems in the state.
