Government program offering money to people who live near Fresno airport

Homes that are eligible have to be within the noise exposure map boundary.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Across the street from the runway for the Fresno Yosemite International Airport sits Addicott Elementary School and a small neighborhood.

Despite the regular roar of air traffic, sturdy windows and doors help people here sleep soundly, and some of their neighbors will get a million dollars for their own sound-proofing.

"Homes that are eligible have to be within the noise exposure map boundary. They have to meet other noise requirements on the interior and exterior of the home as well," said Fresno Yosemite International Airport Public Relations Vikkie Calderon.

The program lifted off in the 1990s and helped more than 1,200 homes get new acoustically-treated windows and doors, plus attic insulation.

Addicott and four other schools got money as well.

The noise exposure map outlines who is eligible. People living in the areas outlined in red, mostly in the takeoff and landing zones are usually living the loudest.

"It takes into consideration aircraft traffic patterns, the types of aircrafts that are arriving and departing from the Fresno airport," said Calderon.

The city applies for the federal grant money every year, but there was a brief departure from the program while they updated the map.

The latest edition makes 30 to 40 new homes eligible for grant money from the federal aviation administration, and they will all get notified.

"There may be some homes that were on the list waiting for the program before we temporarily put the program on hold in order to update the noise exposure map," said Calderon.

With a million dollars to split 30 or 40 ways, homeowners can get grants of $25,000 or more.

But the improvement in the quality of life is priceless.

Residents that are eligible will be notified by mail but you can also check the map here.
