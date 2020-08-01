yosemite national park

Reservations to visit Yosemite in September to be available on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've been itching to visit the great outdoors, now is your chance to visit Yosemite National Park.

Day-use reservations for September will be available bright and early on Saturday morning at 7 o'clock.


You can sign up online.

The park is only offering 80% of the reservations - and holding the other 20-percent for people to claim 2 days in advance.


The reservations go quickly -- so make sure you are logged into your account and ready to go a few minutes before 7 am.
