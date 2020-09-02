Travel

San Luis Reservoir, O'Neill Forebay reopen to boaters after wildfire causes closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The San Luis Reservoir and O'Neill Forebay in Merced County are back open Wednesday morning after closures due to a nearby fire.

However, the Department of Water Resources is warning the public to avoid contact with the water because of a harmful algae bloom.

Exposure to the toxic blue-green algae can cause eye irritation, skin rashes, and vomiting, among other symptoms.

Pets can also be affected by algae.

Swimming and other water sport activities are not considered safe right now, but boating is allowed.
