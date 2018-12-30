Two areas of Yosemite National Park closed due to lack of restroom services

Hetch Hetchy and Mariposa Grove are now closed due to lack of restrooms and resulting impacts from human waste. People entering closed areas are being cited. https://t.co/OXlp1YQkGO — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) December 30, 2018

Yosemite National Park is very busy with limited services. Unless you already have a reservation and places to stay, if possible, consider planning a day-use-only trip to the park after the holiday week has ended. — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) December 30, 2018

