YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Two areas of Yosemite National Park closed due to lack of restroom services

Yosemite National Park is still open, despite a partial shutdown of the federal government. (KGO-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Yosemite National Park officials say Hetch Hetchy and Mariposa Grove are now closed from lack of available restrooms and the impact of human waste as a result of the government shutdown.

While the national park is open, campgrounds are not staffed and visitor centers are closed.

National Park Services ask visitors who have not already made reservations to consider a one-day trip to the park.


