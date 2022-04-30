Taking Action Together

Traveling library helping underserved youth in Merced County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Traveling library helping underserved youth in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the sleepy Merced County town of Gustine, kids patiently await a different kind of school bus.

This one won't take them to class.

But adults getting the first look inside know the free books and clothing can help change lives.

The bus will be driven to other under-served communities like Santa Nella and Newman.

"This is great," says Ollie Alanis, "It's got seats, it's got clothing they can choose from, activities."

23-year-old Zachery Ramos is the brains behind the bus.

"The plan is that we're going to drive it around to community events, schools that invite us out," he said. "Just have a fun time showing the kids what's inside, giving them free books."

Donations from companies like Hershey's and Cordeiro Construction have helped Zachery establish a headquarters and now a traveling library.

"This comes a very far way from when I first started pushing a little ice cream cart," he said.

Zachery figures he's collected and given away tens of thousands of books over the years.

In May, $10,000 worth of Disney books will be donated and made available for families.

"It helps show to them that their community cares about their education and making sure they can reach the highest heights they can," he said.

Ramos hopes other communities can serve kids in a similar way.

"If you see a need, fill a need," he said.

Ramos was elected to the Gustine school board in 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgustinetaking action togetherreading
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Clovis mom aiming to help other moms with sick children
Housing Watch: Spike in mortgage rates impacting Valley homebuyers
Central East High school senior gains nationwide recognition
CMAC calling teens, youth to apply to 3rd annual 'Youth Voices 2022'
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized after shooting at central Fresno park, police say
Farmworker sentenced for crash that killed Parlier HS teacher
2 arrested for shooting that injured 10-year-old Fresno girl
2 hospitalized after stabbing in central Fresno
Shooting between cars leaves 2 injured in east central Fresno
Training session held for Valley outdoor workers as fire season nears
Lawmakers propose giving $200 to some CA taxpayers amid budget surplus
Show More
Good Sports: UC Merced's Mikayla Mabie thriving after 2-year absence
Alleged repeat drunk driver denied release in death of Kerman father
Man claiming excessive force by Clovis police in lawsuit
Therapist offers tips ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month
Authorities bust retail theft ring that hit stores across CA
More TOP STORIES News