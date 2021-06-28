treasure hunt

Treasure chest hunt underway for $10K hidden in Rocky Mountain wilderness

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Treasure chest full of $10K hidden in Rocky Mountains

SALT LAKE CITY -- A grand search is underway for what two friends claim is $10,000 in hidden treasure, creating a riddle-laced hunt that combines the virtual with the real, rugged Rocky Mountain wilderness.

John Maxim and David Cline are using Instagram to periodically post clues to where it might be found.

RELATED:Multimillionaire Forrest Fenn's treasure hidden, worth $1M, found in Rocky Mountains

The updates have pinpointed it somewhere along the western edge of the Rocky Mountains, with many hypothesizing that it's in the state of Utah.

RELATED:New book gives clues to find hidden treasure chest somewhere in US

Both Maxim and Cline teamed up to do a similar treasure hunt last year with $5,000 in hidden cash. The men say their reason for doing the hunts is to bring families together and bring some positivity to the world.

The friends have posted clues on their social media pages, but say those who sign up for the email list on their website, UtahTreasureHunts.com, will receive the extra hints one day early.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahhidden adventuressocietyu.s. & worldtreasure huntoutdoor adventures
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TREASURE HUNT
There's apparently $1,000 hiding somewhere near Santa Cruz
New book gives clues to find hidden treasure chest
What we know about candy factory giveaway
Man who founded Jelly Belly name to give candy factory away
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News