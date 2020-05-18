Fallen tree limb blocks Fresno County roadway, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are directing traffic after a large tree limb fell down in Fresno County on Monday morning.Part of the tree is blocking a roadway on East Trimmer Springs Road and East Flume Avenue.Officials say the road may be blocked for at least another 45 minutes.CHP officers are moving traffic through one lane at a time. Drivers are advised to slow down in the area.It's not clear what caused the large tree limb to collapse.