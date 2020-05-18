Fallen tree limb blocks Fresno County roadway, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are directing traffic after a large tree limb fell down in Fresno County on Monday morning.
Part of the tree is blocking a roadway on East Trimmer Springs Road and East Flume Avenue.
Officials say the road may be blocked for at least another 45 minutes.
CHP officers are moving traffic through one lane at a time. Drivers are advised to slow down in the area.
It's not clear what caused the large tree limb to collapse.
