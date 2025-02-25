Fresno tree trimmer recovering after falling 60 feet

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno tree trimmer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering a 60-foot fall.

The Fresno Fire Department shared images of the rescue on Saturday.

It happened just before 11 am in the area of Brown and College avenues.

Emergency teams rushed the worker to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire department's urban search and rescue team also came out to evaluate any ongoing safety risks because of the tree's height and large, unstable limbs.

A city arborist was eventually brought in to finish the work.

