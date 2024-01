Triangle Burger opening new location in Valley

Triangle Burgers Retro Diner is opening a new location on Highway 180 and Brawley, next to the AM/PM gas station.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classic burgers and shakes are coming once again to the west side of Fresno.

Featured before on Dine and Dish, the old-school diner wows customers with its menu and memories.

This will be the 7th Triangle Burger location in the Valley.