NEW YEAR'S EVE

Triple-A offers 'Tipsy Tow' service to get drivers home safe on New Year's Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

Triple-A offers 'Tipsy Tow' service to get drivers home safe on New Year's Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As you're making New Year's plans, don't forget to plan how you're getting home.

Several agencies are offering help if you or someone you know has had a bit too much to drink.

The Southern California Auto Club is once again offering its "Tipsy Tow" service. If you have too much to drink, call Triple-A and they will tow you home, up to seven miles, for free.

The Tipsy Tow program runs from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday for members and non-members.

For services Fresno, Kings, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa counties can call (855) 286-9246. Tulare and Kern counties can call (800) 400-422.

More information is listed on their website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new year's evedrinkingdrivingdrunk drivingtowingFresno CountyKings CountyTulare CountyMerced CountyKern CountyMadera CountyMariposa County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YEAR'S EVE
How to make sure your pets have a warm, happy New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Drunk driving crashes kill two, including mother of 5
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
More new year's eve
Top Stories
8-year-old accidentally shot with rifle in Madera County
How to make sure your pets have a warm, happy New Year's Eve
Drunk driving crashes kill two, including mother of 5
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Merced police searching for car involved in fatal hit and run
U.S Coast Guard employees receive emergency check amid continuing shutdown
CHP shares warning of suspicious people scamming drivers for money
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Show More
Law enforcement agencies prepare for release of officer records under new law
Fresno business sees success after High-Speed Rail forces them to relocate
Immigration hold placed on man accused of killing Newman Police Corporal
Federal workers suing Trump administration over government shutdown
US stocks suffer worst year since 2008 financial crisis
More News