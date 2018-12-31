Triple-A offers 'Tipsy Tow' service to get drivers home safe on New Year's Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --As you're making New Year's plans, don't forget to plan how you're getting home.
Several agencies are offering help if you or someone you know has had a bit too much to drink.
The Southern California Auto Club is once again offering its "Tipsy Tow" service. If you have too much to drink, call Triple-A and they will tow you home, up to seven miles, for free.
The Tipsy Tow program runs from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday for members and non-members.
For services Fresno, Kings, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa counties can call (855) 286-9246. Tulare and Kern counties can call (800) 400-422.
More information is listed on their website.