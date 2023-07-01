The high temperatures are forcing organizations and event coordinators throughout the valley to make tough decisions.

Events canceled or postponed across Fresno as temperatures reach triple digits

Friday night fun at Dickey Park in central Fresno has been put on hold.

"It's just too dang hot out here on the field to play," Eric de Jong, the co-creator of Fresno Social Sports said.

The weekly adult kickball league was canceled.

The adult league prides itself on people not taking the game too seriously, Eric de Jong says the spike in temperatures made it unsafe to have people out playing.

"We're not here to prove how tough and athletic we are by playing in 106-degree weather. Forget it. We're here to have fun," Eric de Jong said.

The game will be made up at the end of the season.

The City of Fresno Adult Sports softball league will do the same thing.

Friday morning the city sent out a notice saying the games were canceled.

It impacts 36 teams in six divisions.

"In all with the players and spectators it's about 550 people who come out to the games each Friday night." Sontaya Rose, the Director of Communications for the City of Fresno said.

Farmers market attendees in Clovis will have to wait a day for the fresh fruits and vegetables.

The Business Organization of Old Town, or B.O.O.T., made the decision to cancel the Friday Night Farmers Market.

BOOT said since their setup is on asphalt, it doesn't help keep people cool when temperatures hit triple digits.

"When you're sitting there as a vendor, entertainment, attendees, you know, that asphalt magnifies 20 to 30 degrees, so we definitely have to take that into consideration." Exec. Director B.O.O.T. Heather Frantzich said.

And with roughly three to four thousand visitors each week, they didn't want to take a chance.

"Our priority is for the safety and health for everybody involved," Frantzich said.

Saturday's Market on Pollasky Ave. is still on for Saturday morning from 9 to 1130 a.m.

Friday night's vendors have been invited to sell Saturday morning instead.

All of the organizations say they're optimistic they'll be able to get back to regular schedule next week when temperatures go down a bit.