Truck flips on Highway 99, creates HAZMAT scare

By
Traffic slowed on Highway 99 in downtown Fresno when a GMC truck hauling a trailer flipped over and a liquid started pouring onto the roadway at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

CHP officers say the trailer started swaying back and forth and caused the truck to overturn on southbound Highway 99 near Stanislaus.

The truck landed on its roof, but officers say the driver only suffered minor injuries and his passenger was just fine.

Hazmat teams had to check on a possible acid spill, but they decided everything's okay and reopened the full freeway to traffic by about 8:30 a.m.
