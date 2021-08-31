New infrastructure projects planned for International Agri-Center in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are coming to the International Agri-Center in Tulare.Several infrastructure projects are planned for the center, including a new cloverleaf interchange in south Tulare.Officials said it would improve traffic flow for events and bring restaurants and hotels to the grounds.The new changes will also allow them to build stand-alone facilities for indoor conventions and livestock and equestrian events.The Agri-Center's Board of Directors has approved a preliminary land plan, but officials said the layout is subject to change.Construction on the interchange is set to start next fall.