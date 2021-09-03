Delta variant makes up most COVID cases in Tulare County, health officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials in Tulare County advise residents to take precautions against COVID-19 during Labor Day weekend as cases continue to rise.New results from the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory suggest that nearly all COVID-19 cases in the county are due to the highly infectious Delta variant.With the Delta variant being more contagious, health officials say it's important for people to wear a face-covering indoors in public buildings and outdoors when in crowds.Masking is required for all unvaccinated people.Officials say everyone should also continue to practice social distancing.From July 25 to August 25, Tulare County reported 290 people hospitalized with COVID-19.Of those patients, only 38 illnesses were among the vaccinated.Fifty-one of the 52 COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU were unvaccinated.Of the COVID-19 related deaths, ten of the 11 were unvaccinated.