covid-19

Delta variant makes up most COVID cases in Tulare County, health officials say

From July 25 to August 25, Tulare County reported 290 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
EMBED <>More Videos

Delta variant makes up most COVID cases in Tulare County, health officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials in Tulare County advise residents to take precautions against COVID-19 during Labor Day weekend as cases continue to rise.

New results from the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory suggest that nearly all COVID-19 cases in the county are due to the highly infectious Delta variant.

With the Delta variant being more contagious, health officials say it's important for people to wear a face-covering indoors in public buildings and outdoors when in crowds.

RELATED: Is the mu variant worse than delta? What to know about COVID-19 mutations

Masking is required for all unvaccinated people.

Officials say everyone should also continue to practice social distancing.



From July 25 to August 25, Tulare County reported 290 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of those patients, only 38 illnesses were among the vaccinated.

Fifty-one of the 52 COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU were unvaccinated.

Of the COVID-19 related deaths, ten of the 11 were unvaccinated.

RELATED: FDA, CDC, doctors warn not to use ivermectin for COVID treatment, prevention

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countyhealthdelta variantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Los Angeles joins New York, San Francisco with strict vaccine manda...
Meet Dr. Fauci in "Fauci" on Disney+
NC woman dies weeks after giving birth to 'miracle baby'
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID vaccine booster shots
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News