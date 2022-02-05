Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a crash in Tulare County Friday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Highway 216 and King Drive around 3:30 pm.Officers say a 21-year-old woman was going south on Highway 216 when a 69-year-old woman in front of her was trying to turn into a private driveway.As the 69-year-old woman was turning, traffic slowed down behind her and the 21-year-old did not notice.Officers say 21-year-old swerved to avoid hitting the car but went off the roadway and hit the back of the 69-year-old's car.That crash pushed the 69-year-old's car into the back of a tractor trailer. She was pinned between the trailer and the other car.She was removed from the car and taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where she died.The 21-year-old is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.