Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a crash in Tulare County Friday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Highway 216 and King Drive around 3:30 pm.

Officers say a 21-year-old woman was going south on Highway 216 when a 69-year-old woman in front of her was trying to turn into a private driveway.

As the 69-year-old woman was turning, traffic slowed down behind her and the 21-year-old did not notice.

Officers say 21-year-old swerved to avoid hitting the car but went off the roadway and hit the back of the 69-year-old's car.

That crash pushed the 69-year-old's car into the back of a tractor trailer. She was pinned between the trailer and the other car.

She was removed from the car and taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where she died.

The 21-year-old is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.
