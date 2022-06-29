Man killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

Man killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man has died after a crash in Tulare County Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Highway 190 and Success Valley Drive, near Lake Success.

Officers say the driver of a Toyota Corolla failed to stop and went into the intersection, in the way of a Chevy Tahoe.

The driver of the Corolla died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers do not know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
