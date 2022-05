TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County firefighters are working to pull out a driver currently trapped in a crashed big rig.Authorities say the driver has major injuries after the big rig carrying grass and other fodder crashed on Sunday afternoon.The crash happened in the area of Avenue 160 and Road 96 near Tipton after 4:30 pm.Road 96 has been shut down from Avenue 160 to Avenue 152.Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.