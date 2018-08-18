Tulare County deputies arrest man for Plainview murder

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare County sheriff's detectives have arrested a man for murder in Plainview.

Deputies found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds in front of a home on Vista Ave. near Road 195 early Friday morning.


They got him to a hospital, but the still unidentified man died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives say the evidence they found at the scene pointed to 24-year-old Solomon Mata, so they booked him in the Tulare County jail on a murder charge.

They haven't revealed a possible motive for the attack, but Action News dug into Mata's criminal history and found several prior convictions for drug and property crimes. He was on probation and had a warrant out for his arrest as recently as last month.
