Former Tulare Regional Medical Center CEO taken into custody

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The former CEO of Tulare Regional Medical Center has been taken into custody, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.Dr. Yorai "Benny" Benzeevi was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday night. The arrest comes after the Office of the DA filed 40 felony and six misdemeanor charges against Benzeevi and others back in August for allegedly using hospital entities to enrich themselves.The alleged crimes include misappropriation of government funds, conflicts of interest, money laundering, embezzlement, theft and failure to disclose funds intended to influence a political campaign.Tulare County DA officials worked with federal officials at the American Embassy in the Philippines for Benzeevi's self-deportation and return to the United States.Benzeevi was transported back to Tulare County where he was booked and released on $4 million bail.If convicted, the defendants face significant prison time, with Benzeevi potentially facing more than four decades behind bars if he's found guilty on all charges. He's scheduled for arraignment on January 6, 2021.