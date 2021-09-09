deadly shooting

Tipton man arrested for shooting, killing man in front of woman, 2 small kids

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies have arrested a Tipton man for allegedly shooting and killing another man on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened on State Route 198 and Road 156 in Visalia.

Deputies found the victim, 24-Year-Old Evone Vacio, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A pregnant woman and two small children were also in Vacio's vehicle, but were not hurt.

Deputies say the suspect, 20-year-old Victor Manuel Lopez-Hernandez, pulled up beside Vacio's car at a red light and began shooting into the vehicle.

Hours later, detectives found Lopez-Hernandez and arrested him during a traffic stop inTipton.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Gutierrez or Sergeant Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218.

