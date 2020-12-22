fatal crash

1 killed after driver crashes into semi-truck in Tulare County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was killed after they crashed head-on into a semi-truck in Tulare County on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported just before 5 am on Highway 65 near Avenue 32.

The CHP said the driver of a black Dodge Charger tried to pass another vehicle and collided with an oncoming semi-truck that was hauling 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel.

The Dodge overturned, and the driver was pinned inside the vehicle. Paramedics were called to help, but the driver died at the scene.

Authorities say there was low visibility along the highway due to dense fog. The crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countycar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
33-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Tulare County
Fresno leaders, police working to curb illegal street racing
1 killed, 1 injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News