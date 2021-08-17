homicide

Man shot and killed in Tulare County, detectives investigating

Deputies were called shortly before 12 am to Avenue 320 near Road 156.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed in Tulare County, detectives investigating

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.

Deputies were responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 pm to Avenue 320 near Road 156 in a rural area just outside of the community of Ivanhoe.

When investigators arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials were not releasing further details about the investigation.

Deputies have not provided a possible suspect description yet. Sheriff's officials said they expected to be at the crime scene for several hours.

Authorities have closed Avenue 320 while detectives continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyivanhoecrimehomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Deputies offering reward for information on Goshen store clerk murder
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Judge sets December date to re-sentence Scott Peterson
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News