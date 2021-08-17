Man shot and killed in Tulare County, detectives investigating

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.Deputies were responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 pm to Avenue 320 near Road 156 in a rural area just outside of the community of Ivanhoe.When investigators arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials were not releasing further details about the investigation.Deputies have not provided a possible suspect description yet. Sheriff's officials said they expected to be at the crime scene for several hours.Authorities have closed Avenue 320 while detectives continue their investigation.