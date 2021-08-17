Man shot and killed in Tulare County, detectives investigating

Deputies were responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 pm to Avenue 320 near Road 156 in a rural area just outside of the community of Ivanhoe.
When investigators arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials were not releasing further details about the investigation.
Deputies have not provided a possible suspect description yet. Sheriff's officials said they expected to be at the crime scene for several hours.
Authorities have closed Avenue 320 while detectives continue their investigation.
