47-year-old man killed in fight in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County homicide detectives have detained one person after a man was killed in a fight on Sunday morning.

It happened at around 7:30 am on Ave 242 in Tonyville.


When deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who was not breathing. They learned the man had been in a fight when he became unconscious.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.


Deputies took one person into custody.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
