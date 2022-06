TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are warning residents about a phone scam circulating throughout Tulare County.The sheriff's office says the scam involves a phone call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff's office and that they are calling about an arrest warrant.The scammer then asks the person on the phone to post their bail using some type of mobile-pay app.Officials say they would never call regarding an arrest warrant or ask for money over the phone.If you receive one of these calls, you're asked to call local law enforcement.