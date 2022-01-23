Deputies investigating armed robbery at Tulare County convenience store

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A violent robbery took place in the South Valley.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who held a cashier at gunpoint.The robbery happened at a convenience store in the Plainview area just before 6 am on Saturday.Two masked crooks walked in and pulled out weapons.They demanded money and the clerk emptied the register, giving them all the cash.The thieves took off and no injuries were reported.Deputies say the suspects left the scene in a gray four-door sedan.Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.