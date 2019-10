BREAKING: @TulareSheriff Sergeant Brandon Van Curen was arrested on domestic violence charges by Kingsburg Police on Monday night. He's been placed on admin leave. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/cIwIqFxYW3 — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) October 18, 2019

An officer with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.Kingsburg Police took Sergeant Brandon Van Curen into custody on Monday.He was placed on administrative leave that night, and an investigation is underway.