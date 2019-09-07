domestic violence

Tulare County sheriff's sergeant arrested for domestic violence

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has placed a sergeant on administrative leave after he was arrested for domestic violence, the department said.

Visalia Police arrested 45-year-old Sergeant Richard Ramirez on Friday, but no other details regarding the case were immediately available.

The sheriff's office says they have begun an internal affairs investigation and could not comment further on the incident.

According to the Tulare County Jail records, Ramirez was charged with corporal injury of spouse, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, stalking, battery to spouse and annoying telephone calls.

His bond is set at $250,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countytulare countydomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Valley Focus: Honoring Women While Helping Survivors of Abuse
Howie Day accused of domestic violence in Lower Manhattan
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing new boyfriend
Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman says suspect shot at her home while attempting to attack wife
Kingsburg toddler surprises organ donor to celebrate successful transplant
Man arrested for kidnapping, other attempted abductions in northeast Fresno
Family remembers Visalia murder victim, suspect arrested
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Man accused of killing Tulare Co. dairy farmer appears in court
Arizona woman dies after falling more than 500 feet while climbing Half Dome
Show More
Fight breaks out after Clovis East and Sanger High football game
Visalia father arrested, charged after toddler is fatally shot in head
Fresno State's Victor E. Bulldog out 4-6 weeks after sustaining injury
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Mandatory evacuations lifted in 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire
More TOP STORIES News