Tulare County sheriff's sergeant arrested for domestic violence

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has placed a sergeant on administrative leave after he was arrested for domestic violence, the department said.Visalia Police arrested 45-year-old Sergeant Richard Ramirez on Friday, but no other details regarding the case were immediately available.The sheriff's office says they have begun an internal affairs investigation and could not comment further on the incident.According to the Tulare County Jail records, Ramirez was charged with corporal injury of spouse, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, stalking, battery to spouse and annoying telephone calls.His bond is set at $250,000.