74-year-old killed in fiery single-car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 74-year-old man has died following a fiery single-car crash in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just after 8 pm Monday on Balch Park Road near Yokohl Valley Drive.

Officers say the 74-year-old man from Springville was driving a 2006 Chevy Corvette when he missed a curve.

The car went off the road, landed on its roof and caught on fire.

The 74-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old passenger was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.